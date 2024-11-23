200 children take pledge to save lives and ‘Be the help until help arrives’

A private hospital in Bengaluru has launched an ‘Active Bleeding Control’ (ABC) campaign to train and empower bystanders/laypersons on essential steps to stop bleeding and provide first aid at accident sites till help arrives.

Under the campaign, organised by the volunteer group of Aster RV Hospital, 200 volunteers have been trained so far in BTM Layout. Several children across India lose their lives owing to unintentional injuries, many of which stem from road accidents. Alarmingly, 88% of these fatalities occur within a short distance from schools, underscoring the urgent need for trained, immediate response within the community, stated a press release from the hospital..

To address this issue, the Department of Pediatrics at Aster RV Hospital launched the campaign. Over 200 students from various schools pledged to “Be the help until the help arrives” and become ABC volunteers and serve the community by saving lives, the release said.

“In Hyderabad, over 1,076 volunteers, including 537 students and teachers trained under a similar campaign, have collectively saved over 163 lives. This approach uses a “multiplier effect,” as students and teachers share their training with families and neighbours, building a dedicated network of over 2,700 active responders ready to assist in times of need,” the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujatha Thyagarajan, senior consultant – Paediatrics and Paediatric Intensive Care at the hospital, said uncontrolled bleeding can cause death before professional help is obtained.

”There is a need to save lives by stopping this bleeding urgently. The ABC campaign is a free training programme to empower bystanders or laypersons with six essential steps to stop the bleeding. Each participant will demonstrate proficiency in the six steps, understand the dos and don’ts and become a volunteer,” he said..

“As a pediatric intensive care specialist, I note that many children lose their lives before they can even reach the hospital. Many times we notice the injured victims are surrounded by bystanders who are not really sure how to help the victim or hesitant to help, fearing police or court, or even worse, end up giving the wrong first-aid care or taking videos instead of proactively saving the life. This programme has imparted in them the responsibility to empower our community with the essential bleeding control methods to save a life”.

Hanumantha, who heads GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) Green Health services that runs the 108 ambulance service in association with the State government, said every second counts during an emergency and immediate response can help avoid fatalities.

“The ABC-Guru campaign is designed to empower individuals with practical skills to act effectively, ensuring no child’s life is lost owing to a lack of timely aid. By equipping our communities, we can reduce fatalities and foster a safer environment around our schools and neighbourhoods,” he added.