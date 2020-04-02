Bengaluru

200 beds at St. John’s hospital for COVID-19 patients

St. John’s Medical College Hospital has dedicated 200 beds at its facility for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Separate arrangements have been made to screen, isolate and treat patients, and those suspected to be carrying the novel coronavirus.

Among the various arrangements made is a segregated acute respiratory clinic, a segregated severe SARI emergency ward for advanced airway management, a segregated cohort isolation ward for 20 COVID-19 suspects with mild to moderate symptoms that will be extended up to 40, a segregated cohort isolation ward for 20 COVID-19 patients, extendable up to 40, among others. A segregated cohort ICU with 15 isolated ventilator beds, which can be extended to 30 has been set up.

