20-year-old takes new sports bike for a spin, dies in accident

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 18:32 IST

13-year-old girl, who was riding pillion, sustains multiple injuries

A 20-year-old on a motorcycle was killed, and a 13-year-old girl, who was riding pillion, was injured in a head-on collision with a truck at Byadarahalli on July 2 night. The deceased, Mayur, is the son of Kannada actor Suryodaya. He had borrowed his friend’s brand new sports bike to take the two-wheeler for a spin.

He was accompanied by the girl who is from his neighbourhood in Srigandhakaval.

“On reaching the new link service road, Mayur lost control of the bike and collided with a truck. Passers-by took both of them to a hospital where Mayur, who had severe head injuries, succumbed,” said a police officer. The girl sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital .

The Byadarahalli police have taken up a case.