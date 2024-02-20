20 new buses added to BMTC fleet

February 20, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has added 12 Vayu Vajra buses to operate on three different routes and eight normal buses which will operate on a single route in the city. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off these buses which are new additions to the BMTC’s fleet.

According to a press release issued by the BMTC, four Vayu Vajra buses each will operate between Sarjapur and Hebbal, Shivajinagar and Bannerghatta, and Sarjapur and Kempegowda International Airport. Eight normal buses will operate between Shivajinagar and Bannerghatta National Park.

BMTC is the only corporation providing transport facilities to Bengaluru city and surrounding areas. In this regard, 5,584 buses are making 57,820 trips on 11.4 lakh km every day. An average of 40 lakh passengers are availing the facilities of the transport every day.

According to the demand of passengers of Bengaluru city, the corporation is introducing new routes, increasing the transports on the existing routes, revising and operating the transports according to the passenger traffic. A total of 1,174 additional roundabouts are being operated daily after the implementation of Shakthi scheme, said the release.

