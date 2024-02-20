GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 new buses added to BMTC fleet

February 20, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has added 12 Vayu Vajra buses to operate on three different routes and eight normal buses which will operate on a single route in the city. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off these buses which are new additions to the BMTC’s fleet.

According to a press release issued by the BMTC, four Vayu Vajra buses each will operate between Sarjapur and Hebbal, Shivajinagar and Bannerghatta, and Sarjapur and Kempegowda International Airport. Eight normal buses will operate between Shivajinagar and Bannerghatta National Park.

BMTC is the only corporation providing transport facilities to Bengaluru city and surrounding areas. In this regard, 5,584 buses are making 57,820 trips on 11.4 lakh km every day. An average of 40 lakh passengers are availing the facilities of the transport every day.

According to the demand of passengers of Bengaluru city, the corporation is introducing new routes, increasing the transports on the existing routes, revising and operating the transports according to the passenger traffic. A total of 1,174 additional roundabouts are being operated daily after the implementation of Shakthi scheme, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.