20 names cleared for boards, corporations

With pressure mounting on making appointments to head boards and corporations in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and got the green signal to appoint 20 senior MLAs and party workers. Sources said the CM also discussed the names of four senior party workers for nominations to three vacancies in the Legislative Council. They include G.C. Chandrashekar, P.R. Ramesh, K.P. Nanjundi, and C.M. Lingappa.

The CM reportedly submitted a list of the 20 MLAs and party workers to Mr. Gandhi.

“A final call will taken by the high command,” the sources added.