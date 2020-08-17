₹20 crore spent on barricades: BBMP chief

17 August 2020 21:34 IST

In Bharathinagar ward, a contractor has raised a bill of more than ₹69,000 per day

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent around ₹20 crore in barricading areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported, said civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, “If the estimated spend per zone has been around ₹2 crore, nearly ₹20 crore has been spent on barricading.”

In Rajarajeshwarinagar zone alone (from June to August), an estimated ₹1.5 crore had been spent on barricading containment zones.

The issue of alleged misappropriation of funds in barricading was reported by sections of the media. In Bharathinagar ward, a contractor had raised a bill of more than ₹69,000 per day for providing metal sheets for barricading containment zones.

Mr. Prasad said he had sought a report from all the zonal chief engineers on the actual spend on barricading. “The officials have been asked to submit a report on how much is being spent, how the rates were calculated, who gave the approval and whether due diligence was exercised,” he said.

He also said the BBMP had written to the State government on changing the containment zone classification. “We find no need for barricading an area 100 metres from the residence of any person who tests positive for COVID-19. In case of isolated cases, just a poster on the door and creating awareness among neighbours should suffice,” he said.

Barricading may be essential in clusters where multiple cases have been reported.

Potholes

BBMP officials had been directed to fill all the potholes in the city, especially those on arterial and sub-arterial roads, within 15 days.

“We have commissioned the hot mix plant. There should be no problem in getting quality asphalt and bitumen mix,” Mr. Prasad said.