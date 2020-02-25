20 APMCs to come up around the city

25 February 2020 21:38 IST

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday instructed officials to identify availability of land to establish 20 Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yards in and around Bengaluru.

The Minister, who chaired a meeting of officials, asked them to identify land to establish APMC yards alongside highways such as Bengaluru-Mysuru road, Kanakapura Road, international airport road, Bengaluru-Kolar road, Hosur road.

The APMCs will provide a market for fruits, vegetables and other crops produced by farmers, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister instructed the principal secretary of the Revenue Department to clear a proposal on acquisition of 42 acres at Singena Agrahara.