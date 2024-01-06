January 06, 2024 09:48 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Bengaluru

Around 2,000 persons visited National College ground in Bengaluru on the first day of the Avarebele Mela, organised by Sree Vasavi Condiments, on January 5. The event celebrates the avarebele, or the Hyacinth beans, a staple of people’s diet in south Karnataka.

This year, the organisers have introduced two new avare dishes — crispy beans on the lines of crispy corn, and avarebele flakes, a flaky ice cream made out of avarekaalu. Desserts like avarebele holige, avare jalebi, avare ice cream, avare dose and avare gobi manchurian were among the popular dishes at the mela. Around 20 tonnes of avarebele have been used to make a variety of dishes, according to the organisers.

Vasanta Krishnamurthy, a visitor, said, “It is fascinating for us to attend this mela. We come here every year. We were looking forward to this festival, and it was an excellent experience.”

Kripal Amanna, food blogger, was visiting for the fourth time. “The food tasted nice, but what is very novel here is that this is the only festival of its kind in the country that I know of, which is a complete farm-to-table initiative. The farmers bring the avarekaayi here and, in collaboration with Sree Vasavi condiments, create all these interesting delicacies for people of Bengaluru to savour. My hands are still stained with all the food I tried, and when I enjoy something, I go unabashedly.”

After many people complained of not being able to enjoy the mela in 2023 because of space constraints, the organisers have ensured that there are more stalls and more space for everyone this year.

K. S. Swathi, one of the organisers said, “In 2023, we had only a small portion of the ground, and many people turned up. So, organising the event out of our comfort zone was a challenge. It was a learning experience for us, and we have made many improvements this year. Nobody should be upset or stand in a queue for a long time.”

The mela is open till January 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

