2 murder accused shot at, held

The city police have cracked the murder of a history-sheeter who was hacked to death inside a bank in Koramangala on Monday and arrested two persons - Pradeep and Ravi, after shooting them in their legs. The accused allegedly attacked the police who tried to apprehend them in the city on Wednesday morning. Both are recovering at a private hospital.

Pradeep and Ravi, both in their mid 30s, were allegedly part of the gang of assailants that attacked Joseph Babli and killed him inside a bank on Monday. Pradeep alias Chotte, a history-sheeter with the Ashok Nagar Police Station and Ravi, a history-sheeter with J.C. Nagar Police Station are said to be close associates of another history-sheeter Shiva, presently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with a murder case.

The police said they were part of a team that murdered Joseph Babli. They suspect the motive is old rivalry over an assault that Babli was allegedly involved in. “We can ascertain the exact motive and identify all the forces behind the murder, only after we arrest the other accused who are still at large in the case,” a senior police official said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant paid a surprise visit to Koramangala Police Station on Tuesday night and pulled up officials for delay in cracking the Joseph Babli murder case. He reportedly set a 24-hour deadline for the case to be cracked.

Tip-off

Hours later, the Koramangala police reportedly received a tip-off that the two accused were hiding near Begur lake. When a team of officials went to apprehend them, the two accused reportedly tried to flee and also attacked cops with lethal weapons injuring a head constable and an assistant sub-inspector, forcing cops to allegedly fire in self defence.