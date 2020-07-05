2 more die in Bengaluru as hospitals turn them away

Saturday saw two more instances of patients passing away, with hospitals turning them away citing various reasons, ranging from lack of beds to they not having COVID test results.
A 50-year-old woman, who developed breathing problems, had to run between 12 hospitals across the city seeking admission. Turned away by all, the family finally took her to K.C. General Hospital, where she breathed her last.
Vasantha, a resident of Binnypet, was turned away from hospitals either for want of a COVID-19 test report or citing shortage of beds. She lost the golden hour and her condition became critical when she was finally taken to K.C. General Hospital. “All four of our ventilators were occupied. She was brought in a critical condition and went into respiratory distress,” said B.R. Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent of the hospital.
In another case, the family of a senior citizen who passed away on the evening of July 3 learnt on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Until then for more than 12 hours, the body remained at home, creating a scare among neighbours.
The family had sought medical help for his underlying conditions, but in vain. The deceased, was over 60 years old and lived in Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward. “He was suffering from diabetes and kidney-related ailments and was undergoing dialysis at a private hospital,” said local councillor Prathiba Dhanraj.
