₹2 lakh fine if caught doing bike stunts in Bengaluru a second time

Bengaluru

23 October 2020 12:01 IST

Pay up ₹50,000 for defective silencers

The Bengaluru city police is getting tough on bikers performing wheelies and tampering with their silencers.

First-time offenders will now have to submit an undertaking before the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police, along with a bond under Section 107 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

If they are caught again for the same offence, it will enable the police to slap a fine of ₹50,000 against those using defective silencers, and ₹2 lakh against those performing wheelstands and other stunts.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the traffic police had submitted a report before the special traffic court and obtained permission to take action as per the new rule. Defective silencers and bike stunts cause sound pollution and endanger people’s safety, he said.

Undertaking

On Thursday, the first day of the drive, the Basavanagudi traffic police booked three motorcycle riders for defective silencers. They were asked to give an undertaking with a bond to the DCP (South) and let off with a regular fine.

The Electronics City traffic police booked 16 bikers for performing wheelies and got an undertaking from them. “The drive will be extended to other parts of the city from Friday,” Mr. Pant added.

Legal action against mechanics

The traffic police are now empowered to take action against mechanics and garage owners found tampering with the bikes and silencers. Sowmya Latha, DCP, Traffic (West division) said, “In the past we had launched a drive and warned garage owners not to modify the bikes, However, this time they will also be booked along with bike owners caught breaking the law,” she added.