November 23, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two labourers choked to death while two others took ill when they were cleaning a water tank at a private firm in Anekal on November 22.

The deceased — Chandan Rajbhan Singh, 31, and his relative Pinto Rajbhan Singh, 22 — are from Bihar and were working as daily wage labourers.

Chandan and Pinto were entrusted with the task of cleaning a water tank at Sunshine Holding in Thigalarapalya. They descended into the tank and started cleaning it. But, the air turned thick with toxic fumes, as they were using acid to clean the tank. The duo collapsed after inhaling the toxic fumes. Two other labourers tried to pull them out, but they could not help Chandan and Pinto due to the toxic fumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with the police, reached the spot while the victims were being taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead. The other two labourers are undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger.

Investigations revealed negligence in safety protocol and inadequate training for the labourers.

Based on the statement of the labourers, who are undergoing treatment, police registered a case of death due to negligence against their employer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.