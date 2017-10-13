Couple killed in wall collapse, priest feared drowned in stormwater drains as massive rain hits Bengaluru

A couple were killed in a wall collapse and three people including a priest and two women are fear to have drowned as heavy rains lashed in and around Kurubarahalli and Laggere area on Friday night.

According to the police, a priest of a temple in Basaveshwaranagar was washed away by an overflowing drain in the evening around 7 p.m.. The priest, identified as Vasudev, was at Venkateswara temple situated near a rajakaluve in SVK Layout, when the drain suddenly started overflowing with a rush of sewage-mixed rain water. Heavy rains lashed the bordering areas of Kurubarahalli and Mahalakshmi Layout and the major storm water drain started overflowing, the police said.

Scene at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The police, along with Fire and Emergency Services and ambulances, have been stationed near the temple and a search for the priest is underway. The police are also making announcements through loud speakers to not venture outside.

In another incident in Kuruburahalli, a married couple identified as Kamalamma and Shankarappa, both in their forties, died when the compound wall of their house collapsed on them.

The couple were clearing off water which had entered their home by pouring it out with buckets, the police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 p.m. on 18 Cross Kurubarahalli, the police added. The couple were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.