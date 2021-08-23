2 killed in blast in factory on Magadi Road

Bengaluru

23 August 2021 16:20 IST

Three persons were injured

Two people were killed and three, including two women, were injured when a boiler in a condiments manufacturing unit on Magadi Road exploded on August 23.

The huge sound caused panic among residents of Gopalapura on Magadi Main Road. The impact of the blast was such that five workers were hurled in different directions, and the ceiling was shattered.

Workers in the condiments factory on Magadi Road in Bengaluru were hurled to different corners by the blast, on August 23, 2021 | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The deceased have been identified as Manish, 20, and Sourav, 21. The injured Dhanalakahmi, 52, Shanti, 40, and the partner of MM Food Products, Sachin, were taken to Victoria hospital.

Fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, rushed to the spot and contained the fire and cooled down other equipments in the unit.

An investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the mishap.