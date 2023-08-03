ADVERTISEMENT

2 killed as water tank of 4-storey building collapses on them in Bengaluru

August 03, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The police, along with BBMP officials, visited the spot. The police have initiated a probe against the owner of the building who has been charged for death due to negligence

The Hindu Bureau

The accident occurred near the bus stand in Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru on August 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

A pushcart vendor and his customer were killed when a water tank from a four-storey building collapsed on them, near Shivajinagar bus stand in Bengaluru, on the night of August 2. One person was injured, and is hospitalised.

One of the deceased is Arul, a 40-year-old pushcart vendor who sells egg rice. The other is his customer, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. A few people were standing around the pushcart on the footpath adjacent to a building. The water tank on the building, along with a part of the parapet wall, collapsed. Three persons were buried in the rubble.

Passers-by and police shifted the victims to the nearby Bowring hospital where doctors declared two persons dead. The third person is injured and is in the ICU.

The police, along with BBMP officials, visited the spot. The police have initiated a probe against the owner of the building who has been charged for death due to negligence.

