2 killed as under-construction school building collapses in Anekal in south Bengaluru

January 19, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fire and emergency services personnel are checking if anyone is stuck under the rubble

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers were killed and 20 others were injured after an under-construction school building collapsed at Byadarahalli in Anekal in south Bengaluru on January 19. It is feared that a few workers are stuck under the rubble.

As soon as the incident was reported, police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot. An earthmover was requisitioned. The police identified the site as St. Agnes school.

According to the initial findings of the Anekal police, labourers were carrying out centring work on the top when a part of the building collapsed. The workers fell down, along with the structure. Police said two persons died while 20 others were injured.

While those who suffered minor injuries are being treated in a hospital at Anekal, those who sustained major injuries were shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

