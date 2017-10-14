2 killed, 3 feared washed away in two hours of rain

The torrential rain that battered the city for nearly two hours on Friday evening claimed the lives of a couple. Three others are feared to have been washed away in overflowing rajakaluves (storm-water drains). However, a BBMP official said that another two people were missing.

As heavy rain lashed Kurubarahalli and Mahalakshmi Layout and the major storm-water drain (SWD) nearby started overflowing, police used loudspeakers to warn residents not to venture outside. Vasudev Bhattar, 32, a priest, stepped out of a temple and fell into a storm-water drain abutting it at around 7 p.m in Kurubarahalli. “He was walking towards his home when he tripped and fell into the storm-water drain that was overflowing,” said a police source.

Over 150 houses flooded

More than 150 houses in Vijayanandanagar and Deenabandunagar in Mahalakshmi Layout were flooded by 7.15 p.m. with nearly two-and-a-half feet of water. “The problem is that the houses have been built half a feet below the level of the storm-water drain,” said Marappanapalya Layout councillor Mahadev M.

According to N.L. Narendrababu, former MLA for Mahalakshmi Layout, the Vrushabhavati drain was overflowing at several spots near Mahalakshmi Layout. “This flooding occurs as the area is at the tail-end of the Vrushabhavati valley. In many areas, they have not covered the SWDs properly and quality of the work is poor,” he said.

K.K. Pradeep, coordinator for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said although they had not received confirmation about two women being washed away in a storm-water drain in Laggere, search operations had begun based on witness accounts. “Around 25 fire personnel, 13 SDRF and 26 NDRF personnel are searching for them. It was difficult to transport rescue equipment to the site because of traffic jams.” Kshitij Urs, member of the People’s Campaign for Right to Water, said, “As a society, we are not at all prepared for emergencies. It is a systemic failure. Obviously, there is excess rain. But, I’m surprised that on the issue of potholes or people being washed away, there is no public instruction from the government. People have to be made aware every time there is an emergency.”