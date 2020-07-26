2 history-sheeters shot at, arrested

Bengaluru

The Soladevanahalli police opened fire at two people accused of attempt to murder after they allegedly attacked police personnel in a bid to escape near Jalahalli on Sunday morning.

The two accused are Arun Kumar, a resident of Nagashettyhalli, and Bharath alias Babu, a resident of Doddaballapur. According to sources, both the accused have cases against them in various police stations.

According to the police, Bharath, along with his associates, had allegedly taken up a contract of ₹10 lakh and was paid ₹1 lakh as advance to eliminate Rajashekar, a resident of Hessarghatta, by his brother-in-law Srinivas over a property dispute.

Rajashekar was attacked by a group of five to six people on July 23 and a case was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. “Their plan to kill him failed. They had planned to attack him again,” a senior police official said.

Based on a tip-off, when the police went to arrest the accused near Jalahalli, the two allegedly tried to escape after attacking the personnel.

“The accused tried attacking our officers and staff. In self-defence and to arrest the accused, three rounds were fired. One in the air and one each at the legs of the two accused,” a senior police official said and added that other accused were also arrested.