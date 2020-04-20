2 held for creating ruckus on road in Bengaluru

The HAL police were on the lookout for and later arrested a woman, Madhumita Natarajan, 29, a resident of Vivek Nagar, and her accomplice Shakti Nayar, 33. Allegedly inebriated, they drove a car in violation of the lockdown and behaved rudely with the police who stopped them on HAL Airport Road on Sunday.

Madhumita allegedly started hurling abuses at the police who asked for her emergency pass. The police said that when they asked for the document, she went back to the driver’s seat, started the engine and tried to run over the police team. The police jumped to safety following which she sped away, they said. The police noted the registration number of the vehicle and reported the matter before filing a complaint with a video recording of the incident.

S.D. Sharanappa, DCP East division, said the incident would be dealt with seriously. Strict action would be initiated against the accused. The police have seized the car and booked the two on charges of assaulting government servants while on duty and under the National Disaster Management Act. They were remanded to judicial custody. The duo not only misbehaved with the police on duty but also misused emergency passes, he said.