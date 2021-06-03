2 foreigners arrested for stealing cars from showroom

03 June 2021 08:04 IST

The crime took place in February

ofThree months after a security guard was attacked and two cars were stolen from a showroom in Yelahanka, the police on Wednesday arrested two foreign nationals for the crime. Saifi Edden Guma Taher Be Hmaid, 27, from Libya, and John Nero, 25, from Kenya, allegedly stole the cars after threatening the security guard with a chopper on February 24.

With their arrest, the police claim to have cracked eight cases of vehicle theft, and recovered three SUVs and two bikes worth ₹65 lakh from them.

C.K. Baba, DCP (North East), who headed the investigation, said that the duo came to the city on student visas in 2017, and enrolled in Annamalai University in Chennai for distance learning courses. However, they dropped out of college.

“They started stealing vehicles from showrooms, which they would sell to foreigners living in other States,” said the police, adding that they had overstayed their visas.

In February this year, the duo ventured into the showroom, threatened the security guard Israel Joseph with a chopper and escaped with two brand new cars, which were due for delivery the next day.

The duo have been taken into custody for further investigation.