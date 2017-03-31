2 die in blaze

Two people, including a 35-year-old moulvi of a madrasa, were charred to death when a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Hosaguddadahalli, a congested residential locality off Mysuru Road, around 12.30 p.m. on Friday. More than a hundred people had a narrow escape.

It took 10 fire tenders, 100 emergency and police personnel four hours to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings that were a few feet away. Fire fighters, along with residents, were able to rescue 10 people, including four children and three women, who were trapped in the building.

Of the deceased, Mehtab (27) worked in the chair-making unit while Abdul Hafiz was a moulvi in a madrasa for students, which was on the third floor of the building. “Fortunately, the madrasa was closed as it was Friday,” said a resident.

Police suspect that the fire was the result of a short circuit or a cylinder blast. The presence of inflammable material like varnish, foam and wood fed the fire, said a senior official with the fire and emergency services.

The owner of the building, Ibrahim Kallemullah, lives on the second floor and runs the chair-making unit. He has been booked for endangering lives and death due to negligence.

“We are investigating whether he had permission to run the unit, especially because there was a madrasa in the same building,” said M.N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west division).