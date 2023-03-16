ADVERTISEMENT

2-day meet of Chartered Accountants from March 17 in Bengaluru

March 16, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than a thousand chartered accountants from all over India are expected to participate in the conference

The Hindu Bureau

The Chartered Accountants would discuss and share knowledge on direct and indirect tax, corporate law, auditing and accounting, RTI, health and wellness.

A two-day 35th annual conference of Karnataka State Chartered Accountants’ Association (KSCAA) will be held in Bengaluru on March 17.

More than a thousand chartered accountants from all over India are expected to participate in the conference. The keynote address will be delivered by Chaitali Panmei, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa.

The speakers would discuss and share knowledge on a bouquet of topics, such as direct and indirect tax, corporate law, auditing and accounting, RTI, health and wellness.

Pramod Srihari, president, KSCAA, said, “The conference has been designed keeping in mind the changing scenario of the profession and aims to place the professionals on a global pedestal.”

