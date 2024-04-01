April 01, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Bengaluru

Two women driving a car at night were allegedly harassed by a group of men on bikes on the night of March 31.

The complainant, Priyam Singh, works in a private firm. Accompanied by her friend, she was going from Madiwala signal towards Koramangala when the accused allegedly complained about Priyam Singh putting indicator on one side but moving in the opposite direction.

The accused — Jagannath, Tejas and Kannan — were riding a scooter. They allegedly tried to stop the two women. The two women tried to drive away, but when the accused pursued them and tried to stop them, even trying to pull open the door of the car, they called 112 (police control room) for help.

Priyam Singh cried out for help while her friend recorded a video of the accused..

This helped the police track down two of the accused within a few hours. Efforts are on to track down the third accused, police said.