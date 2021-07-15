1,990 new cases, 45 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 03:38 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,76,587. Of these, 400 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 45 deaths, the toll rose to 35,989. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,537 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,06,933. The State now has 33,642 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.26%.

As many as 1,24,494 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 99,525 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,62,93,105.