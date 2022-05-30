₹19,000 stolen from senior citizen’s account

The South Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a person who, posing as a policeman, stole ₹19,000 from the account of a 66-year-old man on the pretext of verifying his mobile phone which was lost.

The victim, Ravishankar P., a resident of Pushpagiri Layout, lost his mobile phone at the railway station on May 10.

On Thursday, Mr. Ravishankar received a call from the stolen phone and the caller identified himself as a police officer who found the phone. The caller took the password and other confidential details on the pretext of confirming that the phone belonged to him and later disconnected saying that he would get back.

The fraud came to light when the complainant received the details of a transaction, which said that ₹19,000 had been debited from his account.

Based on the complaint, the police are now trying to track down the accused using the transaction details.