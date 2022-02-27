19 years later, convicted truck driver arrested for mowing down pedestrian

February 27, 2022 00:47 IST

Nineteen years after a pedestrian was mowed down by a truck at Seetha Circle in Girinagar, the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) tracked down the driver who had been found guilty in court. At the time, Narayanaswamy, now 55 years old, had been arrested and was out on bail. When the city court found him guilty and sentenced him to six months in prison and imposed a fine of ₹3,000, he challenged it in High Court.

According to the police, the court upheld the conviction and issued a warrant a few days ago. “Narayanaswamy was driving the truck in a rash and negligent manner. The pedestrian Ranganna Naidu was killed on the spot,” said a police officer. “He was then taken to police custody where his statement was recorded. He was granted bail and later, the chargesheet was filed by the police. The accused managed to hoodwink both the court and police and went absconding,” the police officer added.

Recently, after the conviction warrant reached them, the Banashankari traffic police tracked him down. He was in Bengaluru itself. He was produced before the judge and his statement was recorded again. “He will serve out his sentence at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara,” the police officer added.