19-year-old murdered in Bengaluru

17 December 2020 10:08 IST

Police suspect rape and murder, detain a friend of her brother

A 19-year-year-old student, who came to the city from her hometown in another State to enrol in a college, was allegedly raped and murdered by her brother’s friend in Byadarahalli on Wednesday. “The accused is a college student in Bengaluru. We have detained him for questioning,” said Sanjeev M. Patil, DCP (west).

The girl came to Bengaluru two days ago to enrol in an engineering course. The accused offered to help her with the admission process at her family’s request. According to the police, they went to the college on Tuesday.

“They were only able to complete a part of the process, and the girl had planned to return the next day. On Wednesday, the accused called her and suggested that she come to his rented house so that they could leave together,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim took an auto to his house in Byadarahalli. Later, the accused rushed outside screaming for help. He told a neighbour that his friend was unconscious.

“Preliminary probe revealed that the victim was raped and murdered,” said a police official.