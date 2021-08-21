Bengaluru

19 history-sheeters shifted to prisons across State

A total of 19 notorious history-sheeters who were lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have been shifted to various district prisons across the State. This was carried out at the behest of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Among those transferred include Naga, whose gang the Central Crime Branch police had cracked down in July during a series of raids.

“Many of the rowdies were running their operations from inside the prison. Their associates used to regularly meet them in prison. So, we decided to shift them. More stringent measures will follow,” Mr. Pant told The Hindu.


