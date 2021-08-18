18,415 register to write II PU exam today

946 students reject scores allocated by the department

As many as 18,415 candidates have registered to appear for the second year pre-university examinations that will begin from Thursday and end on September 3. According to the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), as many as 17,469 are private candidates.

A total of 946 candidates, including 593 freshers and 353 repeaters, have rejected the scores allocated by the department, preferring to write the examination again. They cannot revert to their earlier marks.

RT-PCR tests

R. Snehal, director of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), said that the examination will be held for 30 subjects in 187 centres across the State. Students coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will be permitted to write the examination after they submit an RT-PCR test report showing that they are COVID-19 negative.

COVID-19 protocol

Students will have to appear for the examination with masks and undergo thermal screening as well as maintain social distancing.

The department had not conducted the examination this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. Students were allotted marks based on their SSLC and I PU examination results. All freshers and repeaters were deemed as pass and given scores. The SSLC marks and first year PU marks were given 45% weightage each, while the remaining 10% internal assessment marks were awarded to II PU students. In addition to this, students have been given 5% grace marks on their first PU scores.

SSLC supplementary exam timetable

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), on Wednesday, announced that the SSLC supplementary examinations will be held for two days on September 27 and 29. Mathematics, Science and Social Science examinations will be held on September 27 while the three language papers have been slotted for the second day. Students will have to attempt a multiple choice question paper.