1,806 new cases, 42 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,806 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,80,370. Of these, 411 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 42 deaths, the toll rose to 36,079. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,748 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 28,12,869. The State now has 31,399 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.18%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.32%. As many as 1,52,908 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,22,758 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,65,84,287.