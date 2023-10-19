17th victim of Attibele fire tragedy succumbs to injuries

October 19, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Rajesh, who sustained burns in the Attibele firecracker tragedy, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday. Rajesh is the 17th victim of the incident.

Rajesh, a native of Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu, was working as a labourer and was injured while unloading the firecracker boxes at the godown, where the accident occurred. The other two injured admitted with him are undergoing treatment and are presently out of danger.

Three officials have been suspended in the case so far and three accused, including the owner of the fire cracker shop-cum-godown, were arrested by the CID, which is probing the case.

Soon after the incident, the enforcement agencies, including the police, the Fire and Emergency Services, and the Revenue Department, cracked down on firecracker shops in and around Attibele and Anekal for violations of licencing conditions.

Owners of 19 cracker shops have been booked and cases under the Explosive Substances Act have been registered against them.