HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17th victim of Attibele fire tragedy succumbs to injuries

October 19, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Rajesh, who sustained burns in the Attibele firecracker tragedy, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday. Rajesh is the 17th victim of the incident.

Rajesh, a native of Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu, was working as a labourer and was injured while unloading the firecracker boxes at the godown, where the accident occurred. The other two injured admitted with him are undergoing treatment and are presently out of danger.

Three officials have been suspended in the case so far and three accused, including the owner of the fire cracker shop-cum-godown, were arrested by the CID, which is probing the case.

Soon after the incident, the enforcement agencies, including the police, the Fire and Emergency Services, and the Revenue Department, cracked down on firecracker shops in and around Attibele and Anekal for violations of licencing conditions.

Owners of 19 cracker shops have been booked and cases under the Explosive Substances Act have been registered against them.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.