1,704 new COVID-19 cases in the State

23 November 2020 01:04 IST

1,039 were reported from Bengaluru Urban district

A total of 1,704 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 8.73 lakh. Of the total 1,704 cases, 1,039 were reported from Bengaluru Urban district.

The number of patients discharged on Sunday was 1,537 taking the total number of discharges to 8.36 lakh. As many as 13 patients died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll in the State due to COVID-19 to 11,654.

The cumulative tests conducted in the State crossed one crore on Saturday. Of the total 24,868 active cases in the State, as many as 470 patients are admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals in the State. As many as 1.26 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day was 1.34% while the case fatality rate for the day was 0.76%.

