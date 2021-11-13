170 Indian star tortoises found abandoned

They were in two bags at K.R. Market bus stand

Staff of a travel agency that operates private buses rescued 170 Indian star tortoises that they found in two bags at K.R. Market bus stand.

The men who were weighing parcels bound for Chennai on a National Travels bus spotted the bags unattended. The contents in the bag were moving. When they opened one, they discovered that it was filled with small tortoises. The second bag was also filled with the threatened species.

The police suspect that the person who brought the bags to the bus stand was planning to take them to another city, possibly Chennai, but developed cold feet when he saw staff weighing passenger’s bags before loading them in the luggage cabin.

The police handed over the tortoises to Bannerghatta Rescue Center. Volunteers at the rescue centre said that it looked like an organised racket opearting between Chennai and Bengaluru. Last year, the authorities had recovered 426 Indian Star Tortoises from an inter-State gang.