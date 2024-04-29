17-year-old arrested on charge of sexually abusing eight-year-old girl in Kadugodi

April 29, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kadugodi police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old labourer for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl from the neighbourhood after luring her with snacks.

According to the police, the accused and his associate lived adjacent the victim’s house in Labour Colony, Kadugodi.

The duo recently lured the victim offering to buy her candies and toys, and took her to their house and sexually abused her, said the police. The victim was alone while her parents had gone to work when the incident occurred.

Hearing the girl’s screams, neighbours came and thrashed the duo before alerting the police. By the time the police reached, the accused managed to escape.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act, 2012 and tracked down one of the accused on Monday. The police are on the lookout for the other who is still on the run.

“We have some clues about the whereabouts of the accused and he will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

