17 elevated corridors to be built in Bengaluru to make 100 km of roads signal-free

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the State government has decided to build 17 elevated corridors on key arterial roads in the city to convert roads totalling a length of 100 kilometres into signal-free corridors. This is apart from the proposed tunnel road to decongest traffic in Bengaluru.

Addressing the press after holding a meeting with all city MLAs on Saturday (July 27), Mr. Shivakumar said the government is preparing to float a tender for the 100 km signal-free corridor. “With the aim of easing traffic congestion, we have identified 17 places to build elevated corridors,” he said.

According to the details shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), after conducting a traffic congestion survey, the civic body prepared a tentative list to build elevated corridors in 17 places. The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹12,000 crore. However, there was no discussion on how the project would be funded. Sources said that the government might prioritise four to five elevated corridors every year and aims to complete the project over the next four years.

One of the proposed elevated corridors includes a 23 km long one from K.R. Puram to Goraguntepalya, which passes through Old Madras Road, Ulsoor lake, Jayamahal Road, Mekhri Circle and Yeshwanthpur. It also proposes to extend the long-delayed Ejipura flyover to Hosur Road and Anand Rao Circle flyover to K.R. Circle, apart from a flyover from Hudson Circle to Minerva Circle.

Development funds

The BJP MLAs of Bengaluru, who were part of the meeting, demanded that the State government immediately release development grants for their respective constituencies. The meeting was called to discuss projects proposed for Bengaluru under the Brand Bengaluru policy.

“We have demanded the Minister to release development grants for which he responded positively. The Minister said the State government would provide some grants for development. But, he has not shared details about the volume of funds the State is planning to release. The MLAs need at least ₹40 crore fund for various development activities,” a BJP MLA told The Hindu.

The MLA, further talking about the meeting, said the event was focused on the proposed projects championed by Mr. Shivakumar. He shared details about tunnel road, skydeck and other projects that he has been speaking to the media about. The MLAs from all parties gave suggestions to Mr. Shivakumar.

However, BJP MLAs were disappointed as the Minister did not allow discussion on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024. The BJP MLAs attended the meeting expecting to discuss the Bill, which is crucial. Minister, however, said the Bill was referred to a joint committee in which both Congress and BJP leaders will be members. He said he would be open to suggestions and, if necessary, changes will be made.

In the meeting, Mr. Shivakumar advised the MLAs to set aside petty politics and work unitedly to build Bengaluru. “Let’s limit the politics to booths and build Bengaluru together.”

Skydeck along NICE Road

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said all the city MLAs had consented to build the proposed skydeck along NICE Road. The BBMP has identified land owned by the NICE at Hemmigepura to construct the 250-metre high skydeck. The government is yet to formally talk to NICE over the land parcel being used to build the skydeck. It may be recalled that the BBMP identified lands at Jnana Bharati, Kommaghatta and Hemmigepura. While the BBMP felt building a skydeck at Jnanabharati would disturb the university students, Kommaghatta was rejected as it was not developed.

New app to fix potholes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has unveiled a new mobile application to fix potholes on city streets. The new app called Raste Gundi Gamana (Fix Pothole) application allows citizens to register a complaint about potholes in their neighbourhood roads. The BBMP, in the release, said the app would help expedite pothole-filling exercise in the city. The BBMP also has the Fix My Street app, which receives complaints. But this new app is only dedicated to complaints in connection to potholes.