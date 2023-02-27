ADVERTISEMENT

167 litres of diesel stolen from BMTC bus depot

February 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka New Town police are on the lookout for a gang which gained entry into the BMTC depot, and escaped after stealing 167 litres of diesel from the parked buses on Sunday.

According to a complaint by Ramesh, depot in charge, he said that he was on routine check-up, when he found fuel spill under the tanks of a few buses.

Mr. Ramesh inspected and the trail led him to the compound with a diesel mark. He checked to find hundreds of litres of fuel stolen from many buses and alerted the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US