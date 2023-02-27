167 litres of diesel stolen from BMTC bus depot

February 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka New Town police are on the lookout for a gang which gained entry into the BMTC depot, and escaped after stealing 167 litres of diesel from the parked buses on Sunday.

According to a complaint by Ramesh, depot in charge, he said that he was on routine check-up, when he found fuel spill under the tanks of a few buses.

Mr. Ramesh inspected and the trail led him to the compound with a diesel mark. He checked to find hundreds of litres of fuel stolen from many buses and alerted the police.