Bengaluru

165 acres of land recovered in Kadugodi

The district administration on Friday took possession of 165 acres of encroached land in Dinnur Plantation, Kadugodi.

The land was encroached upon by Kadugodi Cooperative Agriculture Society, which had built multiple sheds and rented it out as lorry sheds.

The district administration also demolished over 30 shops on the land amidst police protection. However, there is also a mosque which the district administration took physical possession of but did not demolish. “We are not demolishing any place of worship but instead taking them over,” a senior official defended.

Meanwhile, in another case, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday took possession of a 40x60 ft plot in Kirloskar Layout, Shankar Mutt (ward 75). The plot was not sold to anybody by Kirloskar House Building Cooperative Society as it handed over the layout to BBMP almost two decades ago. However, BBMP officials had recently uncovered attempts by miscreants to get a building plan, following which BBMP officials acquired the plot.

