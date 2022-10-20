1,633 students receive degrees from Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,633 students received engineering graduate and masters degrees along with 30 gold medals from Ramaiah Institute of Technology on 14 annual graduation day which was held on Thursday.

Dr. Rishikesh T. Krishna, Director Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru and Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation gave out Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Architect, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Computer Applications degrees to the students.

In the graduation day address, Dr. Krishna said, “The world is full of opportunities. If you are not prepared, it would be difficult to sustain in the competitive world. The students must be adaptable to niche conditions in the world and work hard to be successful. Please be sensitive to the environment and not wait to give it back to society. You need to pace yourself to be mature in careers and introspect yourself at every stage of your life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

M.R. Seetharam, vice chairman of MSRIT, M.R. Ramaiah, Secretary of Gokula Education Foundation and others were present.