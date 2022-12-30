ADVERTISEMENT

 160 Agniveers selected under Agnipath scheme to undergo training at at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi

December 30, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Around 160 Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme have been selected to undergo training at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi.

They are the first batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme from the Unit Headquarter Quota and from different Army Recruitment Offices and Zonal Recruitment Offices.

The candidates were selected after rigorous tests that included physical tests, medical tests, and a common entrance examination which was conducted between December 25 and December 29. The training of the first batch of Agniveers will commence from January 2, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agniveers who have reported for training have been received after thorough security check, background check and documents verification processes.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training at this Regimental Centre.

Thorough preparations for training and administration have been made at the Regimental Centre, the Ministry said.

After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be attested as young soldiers and will be despatched to the different Maratha Battalions located in various parts of the country.

