16-year-old girl dies in accident, while mother and younger brother sustain injuries in Bengaluru

November 22, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Their mother was dropping them off at school when a BMTC bus knocked their scooter down

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old girl was killed and her mother and younger brother injured, when a BMTC bus knocked down their scooter on Bhattarahalli Road in K.R. Puram on Tuesday morning.

Rash driving by the bus driver caused the accident, the traffic police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Layashri, a Class X student of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Priyadarshini, 45, and Yashwin, 11, escaped with minor injuries and are currently recovering at a hospital.

Ms. Priyadarshini was heading towards T.C. Palya to drop her children at school, when the bus, going from T.C. Palya to Bhattarahalli, veered to the right and knocked the scooter down, the police said. 

According to the police, Layashri and Yashwin usually took the school bus, but on Tuesday their mother offered to drop them off, since she was heading in the same direction.

While Ms. Priyadarshini and Yashwin fell on the safer side of the road, Layashri, who was not wearing a helmet, came under the front wheel of the bus and sustained severe head injuries.

Passers-by rushed Layashri to the Satya Sai Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, said the police. 

The driver abandoned the bus and escaped.

The K.R. Puram traffic police later tracked down the driver, identified as Mahendra D.N., 39, and arrested him.

The police subjected the driver to a medical test to ascertain whether he was under the influence of any substance, but it was negative. The accused has been arrested and the bus has been seized for further investigation.

CONNECT WITH US