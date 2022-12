December 20, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dense fog on Tuesday morning resulted in 16 flights being delayed.

“As a result of the fog on December 20 the departure of 16 flights was delayed by an average of 20 minutes. All of these were departure flights in the morning between 5.07 a.m. and 6.40 a.m.,” said an BIAL spokesperson. Only domestic flights were delayed and there were no delay in arrival flights and there were no diversions as well.