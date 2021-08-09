1,598 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 02:13 IST

Karnataka reported 1,598 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 29.18 lakh and total deaths to 36,793. The number of active cases was 23,930.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 and the case fatality rate 1.25. There were as many as 1,914 recoveries, while the number of deaths was 1.46 lakh. The number of cases in Bengaluru Urban was 348, while Dakshina Kannada reported the highest — 438.

