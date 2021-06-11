‘157 died of black fungus’

A view of High Court of Karnataka. File Photo.

Karnataka government submits data to High Court

Mucormycosis or black fungus has claimed 157 lives among the 2,282 persons infected as on June 9, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.

While 1,947 infected persons are undergoing treatment, 102 have been cured and 76 were reported to have left hospitals against medical advice, as per data submitted to a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, which is hearing PIL petitions on issues related to COVID-19.

As per the data, 787 persons were affected in Bengaluru Urban district of which 692 are under treatment, 55 have succumbed, 31 have recovered and nine have left the hospital against medical advice. Dhaward, Belagavi and Kalaburagi have so far reported 202, 138 and 137 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the bench directed the State government to immediately provide latest guideline to treat this infection to all hospitals besides placing timely requisition to the Central government for supply of Amphotericin B injection required for treatment. A patient has to be administered 30 doses of injection in a span of six to eight weeks.

The State government has also been directed to include in its guidelines the Dos and Don’ts issued by the ICMR for screening, diagnosis and management of the infection.