155 TB cases detected among COVID-recovered persons and their contacts

As many as 155 COVID recovered individuals and their contacts in the State have been found to be positive for Tuberculosis (TB) during the active case finding (ACF) campaign conducted from August 16 to 29.

According to the State health officials, while 104 of these TB cases are COVID-recovered individuals, 51 are their household contacts.

During the drive, health personnel visited 6,02,887 houses of COVID-recovered individuals and screened 5,37,333 individuals for TB. While 24,598 were found to be symptomatic, 104 were diagnosed with TB.

Of the 17,74,240 individuals among the household contacts of COVID-recovered persons who were screened during the drive, 8,523 were found to be symptomatic and 51 were diagnosed with TB.

The ACF campaign is conducted in a staggered manner and is likely to continue even after August 31 to cover the remaining COVID recovered individuals in the State, officials added.