155 km of roads to be developed around Bengaluru

03 July 2020 21:06 IST

The cost: ₹2,095 crore; KRDCL officials say work has begun

Road development works around Bengaluru worth over ₹2,000 crore have been announced by the government. Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol said here on Friday that it will help reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

Speaking during the 132nd board meeting of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL), he said four roads of 155 km length will be developed around Bengaluru at a cost of ₹2,095 crore in 10 packages. According to a release, Mr. Karjol said the road network to be developed would contribute by reducing traffic volume within the city.

KRDCL officials said work on these roads were outside the scope of the Peripheral Ring Road, and had already begun. He said that 3.5 km of the 20.11 km Hoskote-Budigere cross road through Singahalli and Mylahalli to Kempegowda International Airport has been completed while work on the 15.25 km Nelamangala-Madhure road, 23.99 km Madhure-Devanahalli road, 33 km Bidadi-Jigani road, 22 km Bannerghatta-Anekal road, and 39 km Anekal-Hoskote road are in progress.

Varthur elevated corridor

The release said work on constructing railway overbridges at Rajanakunte, Narayanapura, Gollahalli and a railway underbridge at Basavanahalli will begin as soon as the railways gives the nod. Work on the elevated corridor at Varthur and railway overbridge at Kadugodi will also begin soon, it added.

Citizen activists expressed surprise at the mention of an elevated corridor in Varthur. Some also questioned priorities in spending at the time of COVID-19.

Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru, which spearheaded the movement against the steel flyover, said, “I’m not sure if it is prudent to spend ₹2,000 crore on road infrastructure when our resources should be first used to strengthen public health infrastructure. These projects come with tremendous cost to our fragile ecology environment and due process needs to followed that includes public consultations and environment impact assessment,” he said.

A recent environmental assessment conducted by researchers from Azim Premji University to assess the impacts of the widening of peripheral roads around Bengaluru had found that the stretches pass through the Junnasundra Mini Forest, the Anekal Reserve Forest contiguous with the Bannerghatta National Park, as well as scrubland and agricultural fields. Disturbance of these stretches can negatively impact fauna, including the endangered slender loris, accorded protection under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, palm civet, the Indian hare and the Indian jackal, it said.