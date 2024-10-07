GIFT a SubscriptionGift
153-acre Saalumarada Thimmakka Botanical Garden to come up in North Bengaluru

Published - October 07, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday announced that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 153-acre Saalumarada Thimmakka Botanical Garden would be laid soon.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Wildlife Week, he said there was a shortage of lung space in North Bengaluru, and 153 acres of forest land at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka RTO would be part of the botanical garden which will be modelled after Cubbon Park.

“The 153-acre forest land had been leased to the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Limited. Now that the lease period has ended, a botanical garden will be created, modelled after Cubbon Park, with the help of the CSR funds,” he said.

Mr. Khandre said according to the Indian Forest Survey Report, Bengaluru ranks third in terms of urban land area with forests, covering around 89 sq.km.

“Bengaluru’s tree cover is approximately 6.81%. Over the past 10 years, the city’s green cover has decreased by about five square kilometres. To restore Bengaluru’s pride as a garden city amidst rapid growth, the forest department needs to undertake more tree-planting programmes with public participation. Besides, forest land encroached upon in the capital must be reclaimed,” said Mr. Khandre.

