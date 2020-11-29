1,522 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths registered in State

BBMP health workers collecting samples for COVID-19 test on GKVK campus in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru

29 November 2020 01:07 IST

Bengaluru Urban reports 719 cases

The State on Saturday reported 1,522 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,82,608. With 12 deaths, the toll rose to 11,750. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,133 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,46,082. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.37%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.78%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 719 cases, taking its tally to 3,68,604. With seven deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,121.

Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,366. As many as 1,10,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,724 RT-PCR tests.