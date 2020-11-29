1,522 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths registered in State

The State on Saturday reported 1,522 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,82,608. With 12 deaths, the toll rose to 11,750. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.
As many as 2,133 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,46,082. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.37%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.78%.
Bengaluru Urban reported 719 cases, taking its tally to 3,68,604. With seven deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,121.
Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,366. As many as 1,10,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,724 RT-PCR tests.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath