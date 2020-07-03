Coronavirus | 1,502 new cases, 19 deaths in one day in Karnataka

A view of a containment zone in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Bengaluru

03 July 2020 08:07 IST

Bengaluru alone accounts for 889 new cases

The State saw the highest ever jump in COVID-19 tally on Thursday, with 1,502 new cases being reported. With this, the total number of positive cases touched 18,016. With 19 more deaths, the toll touched 272, apart from four non-COVID-19 deaths.

While a total of 8,334 people being discharged so far, 9,406 patients are being treated in various designated hospitals.

The number of patients being monitored in the ICU has come down from 272 on Wednesday to 161 on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban continued to record the highest number in the State with 889 cases. The city’s death toll touched 100 on Thursday. From 11 deaths on June 1, the toll rose to 33 on June 15. As many as 67 deaths have been reported in the last 15 days alone.

In fact, Bengaluru Urban has been recording the highest number of cases since June 19. On June 21, Bengaluru reported 196 cases, which was the highest number on a single day then.

From then onwards, the numbers have been on the rise. From 1,076 cases on June 20, the number has risen to 6,179 in Bengaluru Urban now. The total number of positive cases has not crossed 1,500 in any other district.

The 19 deaths include four from Ballari, three each from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada and one each from Udupi, Gadag, Koppal, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada.